What Ross Hodge Said Following the Win Over Wheeling

The West Virginia Mountaineers wrapped up its preseason slate with a 98-55 win over the Wheeling Cardinals Wednesday night.

WVU freshman guard Miles Sadler led all scorers with 15 points, while dishing six assists. Senior guard Finley Bizjack put in 14 points, while guards, freshman Keonte Greybear and junior guard Joson Sanon and sophomore center Mouhamed Sylla rounded out the five Mountaineers that scored in double figures with 11 points apiece.

After the game, head coach Ross Hoss gave his initial thoughts on the Mountaineers’ win against the Cardinals.

What he learned through the first three exhibition games

“I learned that we have a group that supports each other. And like I said, coming into, even the Maryland game, that's what I was most interested in seeing. How will our huddles be? How will our timeouts be? How will we support each other when things are going good, when things are going poorly? When I'm on them - you think you have a sense of those things, but you don't really know until you're put out under the lights.

“And so, we've had a group that they've really supported each other. They communicate well for each other. They play for each other, and still got a lot of learning and a lot, I think our ceiling to improve is high. But they're willing listeners, and up until this point, they've really tried to do what we asked them to do, whether it was in practice or games.

The explosive 53-point second half

I Thought our defensive activity on the ball - I thought we really started guarding the ball better, put them in tough positions. Again, they challenged us in some unique ways early to start the game. We haven't played against a true five-out team. Obviously, Maryland had (senior forward (Pharrel) Payne down there, and even Glennville the other night was more kind of four around one.

It is a luxury to have ‘Mo’ (Sylla) and (freshman center (Amadou) Seini behind you all the time, and so they kind of put us in space and put those guys in space, and we didn't guard the ball well enough to start the game. Our hand activity and physicality on the ball, so we were chasing the ball early in the game. Even when they missed some shots, we were behind the ball because we weren't guarding the ball. And then I thought as the game went on, we did a better job of keeping the ball in front of us, making them make tough plays and decisions, and we were able to turn them over and kind of get out in transition and open the game up a little bit.

The depth of the team after the bench scored 48 points

Starting, to me, is probably one of the least important things to me personally, but I know it's super important to people. We easily could have nine starters or 10 starters, in their own way.

You're looking at more combinations of people that are playing, and when they play because they're not all going to be able to play at the same time. (Junior guard) Martin (Somerville) has been tremendous. (Junior guard) Joson (Sanon) was great to start the game. (Fifth-year forward) Javan (Buchanan). You have a lot of capable players in a lot of different ways you can play depending on who you're playing against, and it'll be somebody different each night with this group.