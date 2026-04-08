What's Left of WVU's Roster + Where They Need to Add in Transfer Portal

West Virginia has seen three players hit the transfer portal already, and with several players graduating, it leaves a bunch of roster spots for Ross Hodge to fill.

Here's a look at what's left of the roster and what they need to add via the portal.

PG: Miles Sadler, Amir Jenkins

Sadler is the day one starting guard, and no portal addition will change that. If anything, they'll add a player with one year of eligibility to stabilize the backcourt, who can play both on and off the ball. Amir Jenkins did some really nice things as a reclassified freshman playing through two serious shoulder injuries.

SG: Morris Ugusuk, Kingston Whitty, Niyol Hauet*, MJ Feenane*

I wouldn't be surprised if Ugusuk hopped in the transfer portal. He saw his playing time diminish once they got into Big 12 play, and when he did get in the game, he didn't make much of an impact. Whether he stays or goes, WVU will need to add a couple of transfers here. I'm big on Whitty's potential, but you don't want to play him in a role he may not be quite ready for.

SF: N/A

You know that GIF of Will Smith standing in the middle of an empty living room, wondering where everyone is? That's Ross Hodge at the moment. Jayden Forsythe is portaling, Evans Barning Jr. is portaling, Chance Moore is graduating, as is Treysen Eaglestaff. With no high school signees playing the position, this group will be made up of 100% transfers.

PF: Jackson Fields*

Retaining Jackson Fields just became even more important now that DJ Thomas is hitting the portal. Obviously, he needs a medical waiver to return, which shouldn't be an issue. He did make an impact when he was on the floor, and Ross Hodge even said a couple of weeks ago that he believes they could have won two or so more games had he been available. My guess is that they will pursue a starter in the portal to keep Fields in a bench role.

C: Aliou Dioum, Abraham Oyeadier

Like Ugusuk, I would not be shocked if Oyeadier departed. He hasn't really played in two years and signed with Darian DeVries and his staff. Regardless, it would be ideal for WVU to add two players here. There's a belief that they will land Georgia Tech center Mouhammad Sylla, and if they do get it to the finish line, I'd expect them to add a bench guy who is more physical and can protect the rim, allowing Dioum a year to develop.