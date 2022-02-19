Skip to main content

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Kansas

Can the Mountaineers pull off the major upset?

The West Virginia Mountaineers are in dire need of a win. Not only do they need a win, but a signature win will really help their chances of making the NCAA Tournament. Well, tonight, they have a great opportunity in front of them as they welcome in the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks. 

WVU played a strong first half against Kansas earlier in the season, trailing just 33-31 at the break. Unfortunately for Bob Huggins and co., the wheels fell off the wagon in the second half as the Jayhawks blitzed them 52-28 in the final 20 minutes. Transition defense will be key in this one. Kansas likes to get out and run and take advantage of their ability to score through contact. Big man David McCormack had himself a whale of a game going for 19 points and 15 rebounds in that game, so expect a lot of attention to be drawn his way. 

According to the ESPN BPI, the Mountaineers have just a 30.6% chance to pull off the upset. Kansas has a 69.4% chance to win.

