What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Oklahoma State

West Virginia is expected to pick up another Big 12 win on Tuesday night.

The West Virginia Mountaineers will look to move to 13-2 and 2-1 in Big 12 Conference play Tuesday night when they play host to the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5).

Mike Boynton's squad just recorded a big win over the 14th ranked Texas Longhorns on Saturday and did so with ease. They led from wire to wire and forced Texas into some difficult shots, shooting just 6/22 from three-point range.

WVU survived a scare from the shorthanded Kansas State Wildcats over the weekend who were without head coach Bruce Weber and seven players. The Mountaineers actually found themselves down 17 points in the first half after getting off to an ice cold start on the offensive end. The Mountaineers figured some things out in the second half and Sean McNeil heated up going for 26 points on 9/15 shooting.

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has a 72.8% chance to win while Oklahoma State has just a 27.2% chance.

