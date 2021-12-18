Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against UAB

    Can the Mountaineers pull off the upset?
    Author:

    The West Virginia Mountaineers hit the road for their first true road game of the 2021-22 season on Saturday evening as they take on the UAB Blazers (9-2) of Conference USA.

    WVU has won six straight games since falling to Marquette in the semifinals of the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. In five of those six wins, the Mountaineers have held their opponents to under 60 points. The only game that didn't happen came in a close 80-77 win over Eastern Kentucky - a game West Virginia was lucky to win. 

    As for the Blazers, they're just a few buckets away from being a perfect 11-0. Their two losses are by a combined five points (L 66-63 vs South Carolina, L 63-61 vs San Francisco). UAB was the preseason favorite to win C-USA and is currently a projected No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament by Joe Lunardi of ESPN. 

    According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has just a 35.4% chance to win while UAB has a 64.6% chance.

    Read More

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17322443_168388579_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against UAB

    29 seconds ago
    USATSI_17347239_168388579_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at UAB

    1 hour ago
    Neal Brown Bow Prep Press Conference Morgantown
    Football

    WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Bowl Game vs Minnesota

    2 hours ago
    IMG_8916
    Football

    Photo Gallery: West Virginia Bowl Prep

    13 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 2.50.49 PM
    Recruiting

    WVU Football Announces 2022 Early Enrollees

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_13984256_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Bob Huggins Responds to Oscar Tshiebwe's Allegations Stating He Tried to 'Ruin' His Life

    23 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-16 at 2.44.22 PM
    Recruiting

    Where Did They End Up? A Look at WVU's 2022 Decommits

    Dec 17, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-16 at 2.03.36 PM
    Recruiting

    Neal Brown Compares 2022 Signee to Akheem Mesidor

    Dec 17, 2021