What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against UAB

The West Virginia Mountaineers hit the road for their first true road game of the 2021-22 season on Saturday evening as they take on the UAB Blazers (9-2) of Conference USA.

WVU has won six straight games since falling to Marquette in the semifinals of the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. In five of those six wins, the Mountaineers have held their opponents to under 60 points. The only game that didn't happen came in a close 80-77 win over Eastern Kentucky - a game West Virginia was lucky to win.

As for the Blazers, they're just a few buckets away from being a perfect 11-0. Their two losses are by a combined five points (L 66-63 vs South Carolina, L 63-61 vs San Francisco). UAB was the preseason favorite to win C-USA and is currently a projected No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament by Joe Lunardi of ESPN.

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has just a 35.4% chance to win while UAB has a 64.6% chance.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.