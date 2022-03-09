What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Kansas State

No. 9 seed West Virginia 15-16 (4-14) and No. 8 seed Kansas State 14-16 (6-12) are set to square off in Kansas City for the play-in round of the Big 12 Conference tournament. The winner of Wednesday night's game will move on to the quarterfinals to play top seed Kansas.

The Mountaineers took the first game of the season series over K-State 71-68, thanks to a big night from Sean McNeil who had 26 points. Later in the year, the Wildcats got their revenge with a 78-73 victory in Manhattan. In both contests, it was a tale of two halves where the team that led at the half (each by 7 or more) went on to lose the game. With a chance at an automatic bid on the line, you can expect that we'll have another tightly contested battle between these two once again.

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has a 48% chance to win while Kansas State has a 52% chance.

