What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Kansas

Saturday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers will look to do something they've yet to do in nine trips to Allen Fieldhouse - win.

Despite having a lot of success against the Jayhawks inside the WVU Coliseum, Bob Huggins's squads over the years have failed to put one in the win column in Lawrence. Bill Self has a dominating home record of 284-15 in 17 years as the Kansas head coach, so winning in that building is not an easy feat to accomplish.

WVU has played some tight games throughout their years in the Big 12 at Kansas and on several occasions had a double-digit lead in the second half but were unable to close things out. Last year, the Mountaineers led Kansas at the break 36-35 but the Jayhawks couldn't miss from three in the second half and pulled out a 79-65 win. Sean McNeil lead WVU with 24 points and hit six threes on the night.

The Jayhawks have not lost at home yet this season but did come extremely close earlier this week beating Iowa State, 61-60. The Cyclones put up a three at the buzzer but clanked off the side of the rim.

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has just a 15.2% chance to win while Kansas has a 84.8% chance of coming out on top.

