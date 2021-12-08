What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs UConn

Wednesday night will be a blast from the past when West Virginia and UConn meet inside the WVU Coliseum for a non-conference matchup. The two were members of the Big East Conference for a number of years. UConn was a member from 1979-80 to 2012-13 and then returned to the league two years ago after spending seven years in the American Athletic Conference. West Virginia played in the Big East from 1995-96 to 2011-12.

The Mountaineers are hoping to get their first win over a ranked opponent this season and by doing so, it would bolster their NCAA Tournament resume. Although WVU holds a 7-1 record, they haven't played the stiffest of competition nor have they really dominated their non-conference foes. The Huskies pose a major challenge especially on the inside where they do a lot of damage in the paint and on the glass - two areas the Mountaineers have really struggled in so far this season.

Despite being a two-point favorite on SI Sportsbook, UConn has a higher chance to win (50.7%) than West Virginia (49.3%), according to the ESPN BPI.

West Virginia and UConn will tip-off at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

