Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs UConn

    The Mountaineers are slight underdogs in this matchup of old Big East foes.
    Author:

    Wednesday night will be a blast from the past when West Virginia and UConn meet inside the WVU Coliseum for a non-conference matchup. The two were members of the Big East Conference for a number of years. UConn was a member from 1979-80 to 2012-13 and then returned to the league two years ago after spending seven years in the American Athletic Conference. West Virginia played in the Big East from 1995-96 to 2011-12.

    The Mountaineers are hoping to get their first win over a ranked opponent this season and by doing so, it would bolster their NCAA Tournament resume. Although WVU holds a 7-1 record, they haven't played the stiffest of competition nor have they really dominated their non-conference foes. The Huskies pose a major challenge especially on the inside where they do a lot of damage in the paint and on the glass - two areas the Mountaineers have really struggled in so far this season.

    Despite being a two-point favorite on SI Sportsbook, UConn has a higher chance to win (50.7%) than West Virginia (49.3%), according to the ESPN BPI.

    West Virginia and UConn will tip-off at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2. 

    Read More

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17209137_168388579_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs UConn

    42 seconds ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks to players on the bench during the second half against the Bellarmine Knights at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    PREVIEW: Huggins has a List of Concerns Ahead of the Mountaineers Matchup vs. No. 15 UConn

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_15510010_168388579_lowres
    Recruiting

    WVU QB Commit Named Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_14960562_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Five Potential Transfer Targets for WVU Football

    Dec 7, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-07 at 12.14.39 AM
    Area 304+

    Cincinnati Transfer, Former Top In-State Recruit Sets Visit to WVU

    Dec 7, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    USATSI_17042660_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Minnesota Hires WVU's Kirk Ciarrocca as Offensive Coordinator

    Dec 7, 2021
    Isaiah Esdale
    Football

    BREAKING: WVU Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

    Dec 6, 2021
    Untitled design (40)
    Football

    WVU, Minnesota Working Through 'Unique' Situation Ahead of Bowl Game

    Dec 6, 2021