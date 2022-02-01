Skip to main content

Where Does WVU Sit in ESPN's Latest Bracketology After 6th Straight Loss?

The Mountaineers have a lot of work to do.

WVU nearly pulled out a major road victory over No. 8 Baylor on Monday night but fell short once Taz Sherman left the game with a concussion. At the moment he exited the game, the score was knotted up at 66 a piece with just a few minutes left. He had 29 points on the night which set a new career-high and was certainly on pace for well over 30 had he been able to stay on the floor. Once he left the game, the offense went with him and Baylor went on to win the game, 81-77.

The loss makes it six straight for the Mountaineers and despite how bad they have played during that stretch, the last three halves of basketball are exactly what Bob Huggins wants from his team in terms of effort and attitude. 

Following the loss to Arkansas Huggins talked about how he felt things were starting to turn. 

"I hate to lose, I detest it. But I'm proud of them for how we competed. I'm proud of the fact that they didn't lay down. We're going to get it going gang, don't worry. I feel really good because we finally competed for the first time since UAB. I feel like we've turned and we've got it going in the right direction."

After the loss to Baylor, Huggins once again was proud of the fight his team had.

Read More

"I'm proud of our guys. They competed their behinds off and got very few breaks. We competed like crazy. What I told them in there is if we competed like this earlier, we wouldn't have had this losing streak."

Unfortunately, when you lose six games in a row, it's going to put you in a tough position. This morning, ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his first Bracketology projection of February and he has the Mountaineers as the first team out of the tournament. The other three of the first four out are Oregon, Mississippi State, and Florida State.

The road to getting back on track won't get any easier with their next two against No. 14 Texas Tech on Saturday and No. 18 Iowa State on Tuesday. That said, both of these games are at home so it will be a great opportunity for WVU to add a signature win or two to its resume.

