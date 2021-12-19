Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Where Does WVU Sit in Latest the ESPN Bracketology?

    The Mountaineers stays put in newest projection.
    Author:

    West Virginia has one game remaining in non-conference play before beginning the Big 12 portion of their schedule. On Saturday night, the Mountaineers found a way to get past UAB despite the nation's 6th leading scorer, Taz Sherman, having a bit of a rough start with just four points in the first half. Nonetheless, he hit a big three in the final minutes of the game to extend WVU's lead to four and help put the game away. 

    Sitting at 10-1 on the year, WVU still has a lot of work to do in terms of building their NCAA Tournament resume. As head coach Bob Huggins noted, they haven't been putting teams away and the selection committee does take winning by margin seriously. 

    In the latest edition of ESPN Bracketology, Joe Lunardi has the Mountaineers in an interesting matchup as a No. 11 seed against Kentucky. If you are unaware, there was a little bit of a riff earlier this week between former Mountaineer Oscar Tshiebwe and Bob Huggins. 

    Below is a look at the latest projection by Lunardi.

    1. Gonzaga vs 16. Liberty

    8. Colorado St. vs 9. Michigan

    5. Seton Hall vs 12. UCF

    Read More

    4. Auburn vs 13. UC Irvine

    6. Kentucky vs 11. West Virginia

    3. Michigan State vs 14. South Dakota State

    7. North Carolina vs 10. Marquette

    2. Arizona vs 15. Weber State

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17208982_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Where Does WVU Sit in Latest the ESPN Bracketology?

    1 minute ago
    12-18 Huggs UAB Presser
    Basketball

    WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference vs UAB

    1 hour ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins argues a call during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    West Virginia Storms Back and Steals a win in Birmingham

    15 hours ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) celebrates from the bench during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs UAB

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17238184_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs UAB

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17347244_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs UAB

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17345882_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Score Predictions for West Virginia at UAB

    20 hours ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers players celebrate after defeating the Kent State Golden Flashes at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    PREVIEW: Mountaineers Head to Birmingham as Road Dogs

    21 hours ago