Where Does WVU Sit in Latest the ESPN Bracketology?

West Virginia has one game remaining in non-conference play before beginning the Big 12 portion of their schedule. On Saturday night, the Mountaineers found a way to get past UAB despite the nation's 6th leading scorer, Taz Sherman, having a bit of a rough start with just four points in the first half. Nonetheless, he hit a big three in the final minutes of the game to extend WVU's lead to four and help put the game away.

Sitting at 10-1 on the year, WVU still has a lot of work to do in terms of building their NCAA Tournament resume. As head coach Bob Huggins noted, they haven't been putting teams away and the selection committee does take winning by margin seriously.

In the latest edition of ESPN Bracketology, Joe Lunardi has the Mountaineers in an interesting matchup as a No. 11 seed against Kentucky. If you are unaware, there was a little bit of a riff earlier this week between former Mountaineer Oscar Tshiebwe and Bob Huggins.

Below is a look at the latest projection by Lunardi.

1. Gonzaga vs 16. Liberty

8. Colorado St. vs 9. Michigan

5. Seton Hall vs 12. UCF

4. Auburn vs 13. UC Irvine

6. Kentucky vs 11. West Virginia

3. Michigan State vs 14. South Dakota State

7. North Carolina vs 10. Marquette

2. Arizona vs 15. Weber State

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.