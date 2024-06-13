Wren Baker, Gordon Gee Release Statement on the Passing of Jerry West
Wednesday morning, West Virginia lost an icon as Jerry West passed away at the age of 86. West is without question the greatest player to ever put on a Mountaineer uniform. He helped the program to their one and only appearance in the national championship game back in 1959 and went on to have a stellar career in the NBA as a player, coach, and executive.
West's impact on West Virginia is everlasting and his legacy is one that can't be duplicated.
Following the news of his passing, West Virginia University athletic director Wren Baker and president Gordon Gee each released a statement.
Wren Baker
"Today is one of the saddest days ever for West Virginia University and the state of West Virginia. Mountaineer hearts all over the world are broken with the passing of the great Jerry West. A true gentlemen, one of the greatest players and executives the NBA has ever seen and certainly the most famous West Virginia Mountaineer of all time, he will be remembered forever by the sports world, and this University and its fans owe him a great debt of gratitude for a lifetime of achievement, generosity and loving memories. We have lost the greatest Mountaineer of all time, and there will never be another Jerry West. Our loving prayers go out to the West family. Rest in peace Logo - a champion and Mountaineer forever."
President Gordon Gee
“As the basketball world mourns the man known simply as ‘The Logo,’ I join all West Virginians and members of the West Virginia University family in remembering a true legend. There will never be another Jerry West. From his time as a record-breaking basketball player in the WVU Field House to his success in the front offices of some of the most respected sports franchises in America, Jerry brought his unique abilities, innovative spirit and quiet strength — the very best of what it means to be a Mountaineer. He was a dear friend and steadfast supporter of West Virginia University, and I send my sincerest condolences to his wife Karen and the entire West family.”
