WVU Adds Western Illinois Transfer Danni Nichols

Dawn Plitzuweit adds another to the roster.

Monday evening, WVU women's head basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced the addition of veteran guard Danni Nichols.

The Columbia, Missouri native registered 101 career starts with Western Illinois over the last four years and notched 1,344 points, 477 rebounds, 186 assists, and 154 steals. This past season, Nichols averaged 15.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 52% from the field and 33% from three-point range. 

“Danni is a very driven individual and that encompasses every aspect of her life,” Plitzuweit said in a statement released by the athletics department. “We have coached against Danni for the past four seasons, so we are fully aware of her versatility on the court and her relentlessness. Her experience, her competitive drive and her ability to score in many different ways will be a great fit for us moving forward. We look forward to having Danni on our campus soon, and we can’t wait to welcome Danni’s entire family to our Mountaineer program!”

Nichols will have one year of eligibility remaining. 

