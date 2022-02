The starting lineup is set for today's game.

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Oklahoma State.

Kobe Johnson

Sean McNeil

Taz Sherman

Jalen Bridges

Pauly Paulicap

