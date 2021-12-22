Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Youngstown State

    The starting lineup for tonight's game has been set.
    Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

    Kedrian Johnson

    Sean McNeil

    Taz Sherman

    Jalen Bridges

    Isaiah Cottrell

    The Mountaineers and Penguins are set to tip at 6 p.m. EST on Big 12 NOW/ESPN+.

    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) celebrates with forward Jalen Bridges (11) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum.
