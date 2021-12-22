OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Youngstown State

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for tonight's game!

Kedrian Johnson

Sean McNeil

Taz Sherman

Jalen Bridges

Isaiah Cottrell

The Mountaineers and Penguins are set to tip at 6 p.m. EST on Big 12 NOW/ESPN+.

