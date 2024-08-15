WVU Athletics set to Honor Jerry West
The West Virginia University Athletics Department announced it will honor the great Jerry West throughout the 2024-25 athletic season, culminating in a special weekend men’s basketball game dedicated to his memory and legacy at WVU. Opponent and game date will be determined once the men’s basketball schedule is finalized by the Big 12.
Specialized commemorative items will be available during the dedicated game and ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase a mini replica of the famous Jerry West statue that stands at the Blue Gate of the WVU Coliseum. Ticket holders who purchase the mini replica statue will only be able to receive it at the selected game. The men’s basketball team will also wear Jerry West era throwback uniforms in the selected game similar to those worn in 2004 when WVU celebrated 100 Years of Mountaineer basketball.
The department also announced that starting with the first game of the 2024-25 regular season, tonight’s women’s soccer’s matchup against Delaware, all 18 varsity sports teams will honor West for the entire year with a commemorative logo of his famous number 44 on their uniform, warm-up or helmet depending on the sport. Plus, all men’s basketball promotional material for the year will feature the West No. 44 logo, which will also adorn the sidelines of the Coliseum court for the 2024-25 season. Finally, all teams will honor West at different times of the year with social media videos honoring his legacy at WVU.
“Through his lifetime of commitment to West Virginia University and its academic and athletic mission, the great Jerry West has touched the lives of thousands of our student-athletes and that’s why every team will honor him this season,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said. “He’s the greatest Mountaineer ever. His outstanding legacy is large, and he will always be beloved, remembered and in the hearts of all West Virginians.”