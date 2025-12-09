West Virginia Announces Starting Five Against Little Rock

The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-3) await the Little Rock Trojans (2-7) and are itching to get back in the win column. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. EST and the action is streaming on ESPN+.

West Virginia is searching for answers after a tough loss to Wake Forest in Charleston (WV) on Saturday, while Little Rock is in desperate need of a silver lining in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.

Guard Jasper Floyd

Floyd has produced double figures in three games this season. The senior opened the season tying a career-high 25 points against Mount St. Mary’s, put in 13 in the win against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl and 14 points at the Charleston Clemson. He’s averaging 8.0 points and a team-best 3.8 assists, while leading the Big 12 in steals with 25.

Guard Honor Huff

Huff leads the team in scoring at 16.6 ppg. The senior is on the heels of a season-best tying 24-point outburst against Wake Forest, propelled by seven threes, upping his season total to 36 on the season. His last 24-point performance came against Lafayette on a night he hit eight three-pointers.

Guard Treysen Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff is still in search of some consistency within his offense this season. The senior has hit double figures in three games this season, including 20 points against Xavier. He was held scoreless against Wake Forest after a three-game stretch of averaging 13.3 points per game, approaching similar numbers to his 18.9 points at North Dakota last season. He’s averaging 7.0 points and a career-best 4.6 rebounds per game.

Forward Brenen Lorient

Lorient is third on the team in scoring at 10.5 ppg and in rebounding at 5.7 rpg. He began the season recording a registering a double double to begin a stretch of three games scoring in double figures but has since hit the mark twice in the last seven games. The senior capped the first three games of the season with a career-high 26 points versus Lehigh. He scored 12 points in the Mountaineers last home game against Coppin State.

Center Harlan Obioha

Obioha recorded a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more, but he’s produced 18 points the last six games. The senior has stayed active on defense and the glass and had four offensive rebounds, five in total, against Wake Forest in 13 minutes of action. He’s averaging 6.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

More Stories from West Virginia on SI

West Virginia vs. Little Rock Preview & Game Thread

Projecting the WVU RB Depth Chart Following Jahiem White & Diore Hubbard's Expected Departures

The Seven True Freshmen Who Could Make an Impact From Day One for WVU

Neal Brown Makes Head-Turning Comment About How He Left West Virginia

Why Losing Jahiem White Stings But Will Not Derail West Virginia's 2026 Plans