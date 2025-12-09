How to watch West Virginia vs. Little Rock: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
In this story:
After a crushing defeat to Wake Forest over the weekend, West Virginia returns home to Hope Coliseum, where it will look to improve to 8-0 on the season. Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game against Little Rock.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (7-3) vs. Little Rock (2-7)
Date/Time: Tuesday, December 9th, 7 p.m. EST
Where: Charleston, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7
Bluefield: 104.5
Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)
Chester, VA: 92.7
Chester, PA: 103.3
Clarksburg: 104.9
Colliers: 94.9
Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)
Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)
Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)
Gocchland, VA: 100.5
Hinton: 102.3
Huntington: 102.3
Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1
Kingwood: 96.7
Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)
Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)
Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7
Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)
Mullens: 92.7
New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5
Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)
Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)
Philadelphia: 740 (AM)
Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)
Ronceverte: 103.1
Ripley: 98.3
Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)
St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)
Summersville: 92.5
Sutton: 1490 (AM)
Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1
Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5
Sutton/Summersville: 97.1
Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)
Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)
Players to Watch:
G Johnathan Lawson (LR): Lawson is not only the Trojans' leading scorer, averaging 14.4 points per game, but he's their most complete player. He's tied for third on the team in rebounds (3.8), leads in assists (3.8), and also leads in steals (1.2).
F Treysen Eaglestaff (WVU): Not that this game will tell us much, but Eaglestaff needs a bounce-back performance after being held scoreless in 11 minutes of action against Wake Forest. Defensively, I felt it was his worst game of the season, and that lack of confidence trickled down to the other end of the floor, where he didn't attempt a single shot.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
West Virginia will enter tonight's game as massive favorites, currently favored by 25.5 points. The over/under is 130.5 as of this morning.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia DB Kaleb Gray is Entering the Transfer Portal
WVU RB Diore Hubbard Intends to Enter the Transfer Portal
Jahiem White Announces He will Enter the Transfer Portal
West Virginia DB Zae Jennings will Enter the Transfer Portal
Four Future Mountaineers Set to Play for Junior College National Championship
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_