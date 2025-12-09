How to watch West Virginia vs. Little Rock: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

After a crushing defeat to Wake Forest over the weekend, West Virginia returns home to Hope Coliseum, where it will look to improve to 8-0 on the season. Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game against Little Rock.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (7-3) vs. Little Rock (2-7)

Date/Time: Tuesday, December 9th, 7 p.m. EST

Where: Charleston, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Players to Watch:

G Johnathan Lawson (LR): Lawson is not only the Trojans' leading scorer, averaging 14.4 points per game, but he's their most complete player. He's tied for third on the team in rebounds (3.8), leads in assists (3.8), and also leads in steals (1.2).

F Treysen Eaglestaff (WVU): Not that this game will tell us much, but Eaglestaff needs a bounce-back performance after being held scoreless in 11 minutes of action against Wake Forest. Defensively, I felt it was his worst game of the season, and that lack of confidence trickled down to the other end of the floor, where he didn't attempt a single shot.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

West Virginia will enter tonight's game as massive favorites, currently favored by 25.5 points. The over/under is 130.5 as of this morning.

