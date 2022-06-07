OFFICIAL: WVU Basketball Announces Three More Enrollees

Monday evening, WVU announced that incoming freshman Josiah Harris, Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint, and JUCO transfer Pat Suemnick have all arrived on campus and are enrolled at the school.

Harris (6'7", 210-lbs) averaged 17.9 points, 11.1 rebounds. 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per game, leading Richmond Heights to a 17-5 record and the Ohio Division IV state semifinals. The forward from Cleveland, Ohio, posted 16 points and 12 rebounds in the semifinals and earned a spot on the Northeast Lakes All-District Division IV First Team. As a sophomore, Harris helped the Spartans to the regional finals before the OHSAA canceled the season due to COVID-19. He originally started his prep career at Canton GlenOak High.

This past season, Toussaint averaged 4.3 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 36 games played. His offensive numbers don't jump off the chart, especially his shooting percentages of 42% FG and 25.7% 3FG, but that's not where his value lies. He is a lockdown defender that would automatically be the best perimeter defender on WVU's roster. After all of the defensive issues the Mountaineers had this past season, it's clear that Huggins and his staff want to get back to having a team that is more aligned with their style of play being physical and aggressive on the glass.

Toussaint will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Suemnick, a 6-8 230-lb forward, began his collegiate career at Robert Morris, where he averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds his freshman year before landing In River Grove, IL, and attending Triton College. This past year at Triton, Suemnick averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game while shooting 55% from the field and 41% from three-point range.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

