Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: WVU Basketball Announces Three More Enrollees

More help has arrived.

Monday evening, WVU announced that incoming freshman Josiah Harris, Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint, and JUCO transfer Pat Suemnick have all arrived on campus and are enrolled at the school.

Harris (6'7", 210-lbs) averaged 17.9 points, 11.1 rebounds. 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per game, leading Richmond Heights to a 17-5 record and the Ohio Division IV state semifinals. The forward from Cleveland, Ohio, posted 16 points and 12 rebounds in the semifinals and earned a spot on the Northeast Lakes All-District Division IV First Team. As a sophomore, Harris helped the Spartans to the regional finals before the OHSAA canceled the season due to COVID-19. He originally started his prep career at Canton GlenOak High.

This past season, Toussaint averaged 4.3 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 36 games played. His offensive numbers don't jump off the chart, especially his shooting percentages of 42% FG and 25.7% 3FG, but that's not where his value lies. He is a lockdown defender that would automatically be the best perimeter defender on WVU's roster. After all of the defensive issues the Mountaineers had this past season, it's clear that Huggins and his staff want to get back to having a team that is more aligned with their style of play being physical and aggressive on the glass.

Toussaint will have two years of eligibility remaining. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Suemnick, a 6-8 230-lb forward, began his collegiate career at Robert Morris, where he averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds his freshman year before landing In River Grove, IL, and attending Triton College. This past year at Triton, Suemnick averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game while shooting 55% from the field and 41% from three-point range.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_12137430_168388579_lowres
Basketball

REPORT: Texas Transfer Courtney Ramey Down to Two Schools

By Schuyler Callihan9 minutes ago
WVU Baseball
Baseball

Two Big 12 Squads Survive the Opening Weekend of the NCAA Tournament

By Christopher Hall9 hours ago
Aaron Beasley - Jim Carlen
Football

A Pair of Mountaineers Remain on the College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

By Christopher Hall17 hours ago
Dec 26, 2009; Newark, NJ, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Devin Ebanks (3) drives to the basket during second half action against Seton Hall Pirates forward Herb Pope (15) at the Prudential Center. West Virginia won 90-84 in overtime.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Devin Ebanks Joins Best Virginia

By Christopher Hall18 hours ago
8248E5B8-9ABF-4353-BFC6-DF5C4C9D8A11
Recruiting

2023 CB Decommits from West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
WVU Basketball
Basketball

OFFICIAL: Three Transfers Enroll at WVU

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
20D17905-DEFD-4E50-935A-C81B0D91A66E
Recruiting

Can WVU Land Former Boston College Commit Jordan Mayer?

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
Member Exclusive