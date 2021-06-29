Sports Illustrated home
WATCH: Bob Huggins Press Conference - 6/29

WVU head coach Bob Huggins provides a summer update.
Author:
Publish date:

WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media Tuesday afternoon to discuss the team's new additions, the latest on Miles McBride and Sean McNeil, and where Isaiah Cottrell is in his rehab.

Part one of the press conference is at the top of this page while part two can be viewed below.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

