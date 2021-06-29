WATCH: Bob Huggins Press Conference - 6/29

WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media Tuesday afternoon to discuss the team's new additions, the latest on Miles McBride and Sean McNeil, and where Isaiah Cottrell is in his rehab.

