Derek Culver Denies a Decision Has Been Made on Future

Monday afternoon, it was announced on Twitter that West Virginia big man Derek Culver had signed with Athletes Sports Management.

Later in the evening, a report from Mike Casazza of 247Sports surfaced that stated Culver would not be returning for his senior year at West Virginia, per Cervando Tejeda, CEO of Athletes Sports Management. Shortly after, Derek Culver posted on his Instagram story that no decision has been made. Culver's teammate, Gabe Osabuohien, also stated that the news was not true.

This past season, Culver averaged 14.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 46% from the floor.

As expected, Derek Culver was a double-double machine this past season. In fact, he recorded a double-double in 11 of the team's 29 games. One could make the argument that Culver was the best big man in the entire Big 12 Conference and in my opinion, it's not even close.

Should Culver choose to move on from West Virginia, the Mountaineers have the talent in place to replace him. Isaiah Cottrell should be fully healthy by the start of the season and the addition of a pair of shot-blocking bigs Dimon Carrigan and Pauly Paulicap along with Osabuohien will be rotated in the frontcourt.

The duo of Paulicap and Carrigan brings a much-needed defensive presence at the rim as they combined for 3.7 blocked shots per game.

