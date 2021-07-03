Sports Illustrated home
BREAKING: Miles McBride Makes Decision on NBA Draft

WVU guard Deuce McBride announces his intentions for the upcoming season.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride has informed head coach Bob Huggins that he will forgo his junior and senior seasons at WVU and remain in the 2021 NBA Draft, per Greg Carey of MetroNews.

In my opinion, West Virginia needed McBride to have a chance to reach a Final Four. Yes, Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, and others are going to have a big part in that as well but you have to have a guy that can take over a game like the way McBride can to even have a chance to make a run. He's the guy that can deliver in the clutch, hit game-winners, and carry the load offensively when the team needs to climb out of a double-digit deficit. The offense will now run through Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil, and Old Dominion transfer Malik Curry. McNeil is still undecided on his future and will have until July 7th to make that decision.

This past season, McBride averaged 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. He was named a Second Team All-Big 12 selection at the end of the season. McBride is slated to be a borderline 1st round pick in this year's NBA Draft which will be held on July 29th.

