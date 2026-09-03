WVU Basketball Releases 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule
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Football is here, and basketball is just around the corner too. On Thursday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers announced their non-conference schedule for the upcoming season, which features three exhibitions, giving them plenty of opportunities to figure some things out before the games count for real.
Non-Conference Schedule
Oct. 18 at Maryland (exhibition)
Oct. 23 at Glenville State (exhibition)
Oct. 28 vs. Wheeling (exhibition)
Nov. 2 vs. Niagara
Nov. 6 vs. Stetson
Nov. 12 vs. Mercer
Nov. 17 vs. Auburn (Players Era Tournament)
Nov. 18 vs. Kansas OR UNLV (Players Era Tournament)
Nov. 19 vs. Houston, Rutgers, Florida OR Notre Dame (Players Era Tournament)
Nov. 27 vs. North Carolina
Dec. 1 vs. Mercyhurst
Dec. 5 vs. Virginia Tech
Dec. 9 vs. Pitt (at PPG Paints Arena)
Dec. 13 vs. Coppin State
Dec. 16 vs. Northern Arizona
Dec. 19 vs. Wake Forest (in Greensboro, NC)
Dec. 21 vs. South Carolina State
WVU's Big 12 schedule matrix
Home-and-away: UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State
Home only: Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU
Away only: Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, Texas Tech, Utah
Hodge's thoughts on a challenging non-league
A few weeks ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge met with the media, and in his press conference, he was asked about scheduling such a difficult out-of-league slate.
“The Players Era adds, obviously, a very third competitive game, where last year your MTE was just a two-game MTE down in Charleston. So you’re naturally picking up one more super competitive game. We knew that the Pitt game was going to be on the road, and so we wanted to try to get a really good home game in the non-league. I was actually talking to Toni (Caridi) and Brad (Howe), and it was before one of our home games in the non-league last year, and we were doing the pregame interview, and we sat around and talked a little bit, and I was asking them if there was a non-league game that would excite our fan base. And Tony mentioned it was Virginia Tech; especially for people in the southern part of the state, they may even view that rivalry on the same level as how everybody else views the Pitt game. Your players certainly enjoy playing in games like that, and then also, you do want to make sure that you’re exciting your fan base and giving them something to look forward to early in the season. We tried to do that with the games that we’ve scheduled and some unique opportunities."
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_