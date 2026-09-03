WVU Basketball Releases 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule

Football is here, and basketball is just around the corner too. On Thursday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers announced their non-conference schedule for the upcoming season, which features three exhibitions, giving them plenty of opportunities to figure some things out before the games count for real.

Non-Conference Schedule

Oct. 18 at Maryland (exhibition)

Oct. 23 at Glenville State (exhibition)

Oct. 28 vs. Wheeling (exhibition)

Nov. 2 vs. Niagara

Nov. 6 vs. Stetson

Nov. 12 vs. Mercer

Nov. 17 vs. Auburn (Players Era Tournament)

Nov. 18 vs. Kansas OR UNLV (Players Era Tournament)

Nov. 19 vs. Houston, Rutgers, Florida OR Notre Dame (Players Era Tournament)

Nov. 27 vs. North Carolina

Dec. 1 vs. Mercyhurst

Dec. 5 vs. Virginia Tech

Dec. 9 vs. Pitt (at PPG Paints Arena)

Dec. 13 vs. Coppin State

Dec. 16 vs. Northern Arizona

Dec. 19 vs. Wake Forest (in Greensboro, NC)

Dec. 21 vs. South Carolina State

WVU's Big 12 schedule matrix

Home-and-away: UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State

Home only: Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU

Away only: Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, Texas Tech, Utah

Hodge's thoughts on a challenging non-league

West Virginia University head coach Ross Hodge | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

A few weeks ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge met with the media, and in his press conference, he was asked about scheduling such a difficult out-of-league slate.

“The Players Era adds, obviously, a very third competitive game, where last year your MTE was just a two-game MTE down in Charleston. So you’re naturally picking up one more super competitive game. We knew that the Pitt game was going to be on the road, and so we wanted to try to get a really good home game in the non-league. I was actually talking to Toni (Caridi) and Brad (Howe), and it was before one of our home games in the non-league last year, and we were doing the pregame interview, and we sat around and talked a little bit, and I was asking them if there was a non-league game that would excite our fan base. And Tony mentioned it was Virginia Tech; especially for people in the southern part of the state, they may even view that rivalry on the same level as how everybody else views the Pitt game. Your players certainly enjoy playing in games like that, and then also, you do want to make sure that you’re exciting your fan base and giving them something to look forward to early in the season. We tried to do that with the games that we’ve scheduled and some unique opportunities."