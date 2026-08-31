Former WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins Lists Morgantown, WV Home for Sale

It's been a few years since Bob Huggins and his famous stool were fixtures at Hope Coliseum, and now, he's preparing to leave his Morgantown home.

Former West Virginia basketball forward John Flowers, whose wife is a real estate agent, made fans aware of Huggins listing his house on the market over the weekend. The five-bedroom, seven-bath, 8,818 square foot home is listed at $2,195,000. Can't blame the man for potentially wanting to downsize or go somewhere a little warmer if that is a part of his plan.

Huggins' legacy needs to be honored by West Virginia in the near future

Feb 27, 2023; Ames, Iowa, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins watches his team play against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

This is something we have talked about numerous times, and I understand that both parties need to come together to bury the hatchet, so to speak, and repair the relationship. But at the end of the day, Bob Huggins is a coaching legend and somone that his given his heart and soul to the state.

The university means so much to him, and it has since the day he was knee-high to a grasshopper. He mentioned several times how he would listen to Mountaineer games on the radio while sitting in his grandfather's lap, falling in love with the Mountaineers at an early age.

He was able to live out his dream of not only playing at West Virginia, but also being the steward of the program from 2007-23. Taking the Mountaineers back to the Final Four for the first time since Jerry West and Co. did it is something he will always hold near and dear to his heart, just as he will with the Big East championship they won in 2010.

Aside from Don Nehlen, it's hard to say there has ever been a coach who was so universally loved by Mountaineer fans, understood what it meant to the people of the state, had loads of success, and gave back to the community. That's a lot of boxes to check, and during his 16 years as the head man, he did that. Heck, even after his resignation, he has continued to support the Mountaineers and hold his annual Fish Fry to raise money for cancer care.

Because of the way things went down at the end, it's understandable that he hasn't had his moment to be honored by the university just yet. That said, it is something that absolutely needs to happen. He is a Mountaineer through and through and deserves that recognition.