WVU Basketball's Big 12 Opponents Announced for 2026-27 Season
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Year two of the Ross Hodge era is expected to be a fun one. Not only do the Mountaineers have more talent and depth, but there are some exciting matchups on the 2026-27 slate, in addition to the annual clash with the Pitt Panthers in the Backyard Brawl.
On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference announced the league schedule matrix for the 2026-27 season. Here is who and where the Mountaineers will play, followed by my initial thoughts below.
WVU's Big 12 schedule matrix
Home-and-away: UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State
Home only: Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU
Away only: Baylor, Colorado, Kansas, Texas Tech, Utah
Finally, the Big 12 gets it right with the home-and-home setup in basketball. This should be the three opponents West Virginia plays home and away every year, as long as the league is constructed the way it is. Two opponents in the same time zone and the closest opponent who is not in the Eastern Time Zone.
As far as the home-only games are concerned, West Virginia gets a huge break not having to go through the Arizona two-step (Arizona, Arizona State) and gets a chance at two of the best teams in the league, Arizona and Houston, at home.
Going to Baylor and Texas Tech will certainly be a challenge, but the one that will irk Mountaineer fans more than anything is not getting a return game in Morgantown against the Kansas Jayhawks. That's one of the handful of games that generates a ton of buzz and excitement in conference play because of how dominant the Jayhawks have been, but also because of how much success the Mountaineers have had against them over the years inside Hope Coliseum.
Of course, we still don't know the dates for these matchups, so it's difficult to say how well they will navigate the league schedule, but just judging by the matrix, it's a pretty decent draw. As always, the Big 12 is going to be an 18-game gauntlet, so starting out the season hot will be key. WVU already has several challenging opponents on the docket for the non-con part of the schedule as well.
The Non-Conference slate (so far)
Date TBA at Pitt
Nov. 2 vs. Niagara, 7 p.m. ET
Nov. 17 vs. Auburn — Players Era Tournament
Nov. 18 vs. Kansas or UNLV — Players Era Tournament
Nov. 27 vs. North Carolina, TBA (Charlotte, NC) — 2nd annual Dick Vitale Invitational
Dec. 19 vs. Wake Forest, TBA (Greensboro, NC)
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_