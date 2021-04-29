WVU Drops Out of ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 Rankings
Thursday morning, ESPN updated their way-too-early top 25 rankings for the 2021-22 college basketball season. In the previous rankings, West Virginia was ranked at No. 25 but have dropped out in this latest update.
This shouldn't be much of a surprise considering Derek Culver's recent news to forgo his senior year and explore professional options. Not to mention, Miles McBride, Sean McNeil, and Taz Sherman have all entered the 2021 NBA Draft but have yet to make their final decision.
So far this offseason, the Mountaineers added G Malik Curry (Old Dominion), F Pauly Paulicap (DePaul), and F Dimon Carrigan (Florida International). Curry led the Monarchs in scoring in each of the past two seasons and both Carrigan and Paulicap bring a much-needed defensive presence inside the paint. However, if any of the three that have declared for the draft decide to return, it could bump the Mountaineers back into the top 25.
Below is the full rankings that were released on Thursday.
1. Gonzaga
2. Villanova
3. UCLA
4. Ohio State
5. Purdue
6. Baylor
7. Alabama
8. Kansas
9. Arkansas
10. Maryland
11. Michigan
12. Duke
13. Virginia Tech
14. Texas
15. Houston
16. Tennessee
17. Florida State
18. North Carolina
19. Kentucky
20. St. Bonaventure
21. Oregon
22. Virginia
23. Michigan State
24. Colorado State
25. Belmont
