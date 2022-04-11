WVU Expresses Interest in Kentucky Transfer Bryce Hopkins

Can the Mountaineers reel in a former top 40 recruit?

Is it possible that Bryce Hopkins could be the "player to be named later" to complete the trade between West Virginia and Kentucky? All jokes aside, the Mountaineers are showing interest in several bigs in the portal including the former Wildcat, Hopkins.

The 6'6", 220-pound wing appeared in 28 games this season for Kentucky and averaged 2.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in just 6.5 minutes of playing time per game.

Although he saw minimal playing time in his lone season at Kentucky, Hopkins, a former top 40 recruit, is receiving interest from a number of schools including BYU, DePaul, Illinois, Iowa State, Georgetown, Georgia, LSU, Marquette, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Pitt, Providence, Texas Tech, and Wake Forest.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

