September 30, 2021
Publish date:

WVU Freshman James Okonkwo out for a Month

West Virginia freshman forward James Okonkwo to miss several weeks due to an injury
Author:

According to Jeff Goodman of the Stadium, West Virginia University Mountaineer freshman James Okonkwo will be sidelined for a month after breaking a bone in his foot during practice.

The forward committed to West Virginia in June and reclassified from the class of 2023 to 2021 and arrived in Morgantown in August.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said, "He's far and away the quickest guy off the floor and gets to a lot of balls. I think the more and more I watch him, I was pretty well set with we were going to bring him in and redshirt him and get him bigger and stronger for the following year, but he's playing really well," during his media availability on Monday.

Sep 29, 2021