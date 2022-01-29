WVU Hanging on by a Thread in Latest ESPN Bracketology

See where the Mountaineers are at in the latest tournament projection.

Although West Virginia has dropped four straight and now sits at 13-6 (2-5), ESPN Bracketologist still has the Mountaineers in his latest NCAA Tournament projection, albeit a No. 12 seed in the "Last Four In" category.

1. Baylor vs 16. Colgate

8. BYU vs 9. Miami

5. LSU vs 12. West Virginia/San Diego State

4. Wisconsin vs 13. Chattanooga

6. Marquette vs 11. Murray State

3. Kentucky vs 14. Princeton

7. Iowa vs 10. Saint Mary's

2. Arizona vs 15. Weber State

West Virginia will step out of conference play Saturday afternoon to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN2.

