WVU Hoops Loses 2022 Commit

Back in mid February, West Virginia received a commitment from JUCO forward Fede Federiko (6'11", 210 lbs) out of Northern Oklahoma junior college, originally of Helsinki, Finland.

Now, Federiko is no longer committed to West Virginia. It is believed that West Virginia did not have him as a "take" with Mohamed Wague committing to the program on Monday evening, per source.

Federiko averaged 11.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game this past season and also held offers from Louisiana-Monroe, IUPUI, Bryant, and Bradley. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

