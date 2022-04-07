Skip to main content

WVU Interested in a Pair of Wichita State Transfers

Can the Mountaineers add two more former Shockers to the team?

The Mountaineers already have one former Shocker, Erik Stevenson, on the roster and could be looking to add one or two more in the coming weeks.

West Virginia has reached out to a pair of Wichita State transfers, center Morris Udeze and guard Dexter Dennis. 

Udeze, a 6'8", 245-pound big man averaged 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game and shot 50% from the field. He has one year of eligibility remaining. As for the 6'5", 210-pound Dennis, he averaged 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 35% from the field and 29% from three point-range. He also has one year of eligibility.

