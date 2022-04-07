WVU Interested in a Pair of Wichita State Transfers

Can the Mountaineers add two more former Shockers to the team?

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia basketball recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The Mountaineers already have one former Shocker, Erik Stevenson, on the roster and could be looking to add one or two more in the coming weeks.

West Virginia has reached out to a pair of Wichita State transfers, center Morris Udeze and guard Dexter Dennis.

Udeze, a 6'8", 245-pound big man averaged 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game and shot 50% from the field. He has one year of eligibility remaining. As for the 6'5", 210-pound Dennis, he averaged 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 35% from the field and 29% from three point-range. He also has one year of eligibility.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.