WVU-North Carolina Might Be Off, but Another Blue Blood Could Be in Play
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Earlier this offseason, The Field of 68's Rocco Miller reported that West Virginia and North Carolina were "finalizing an agreement" to play a neutral site game in Charlotte on Black Friday, as part of the 2nd annual Dick Vitale Invitational.
Now, it appears that the game may not happen.
Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio reported on Tuesday evening, that West Virginia and Kentucky are "in negotiations" to play a game in Nashville on Black Friday. The Wildcats were initially supposed to play Illinois on that day.
There is no information at this time as to the talks between WVU and North Carolina, but if they do end up heading to Nashville to play Kentucky, it will be just the 22nd time the two have met on the hardwood. The Wildcats hold a dominant 16-5 lead in the series, including three straight. West Virginia's last win was the incredible game back in the Elite Eight in 2010, sending the Mountaineers to the Final Four.
West Virginia-Kentucky series history
Jan. 27, 2018: Kentucky 83, West Virginia 76
Mar. 26, 2015: Kentucky 78, West Virginia 39
Mar. 19, 2011: Kentucky 71, West Virginia 63
Mar. 25, 2010: West Virginia 73, Kentucky 66
Nov. 29, 2008: Kentucky 54, West Virginia 43
Nov. 22, 2005: Kentucky 80, West Virginia 66
Nov. 20, 1991: Kentucky 106, West Virginia 80
Dec. 7, 1970: Kentucky 106, West Virginia 100
Dec. 1, 1969: Kentucky 106, West Virginia 87
Dec. 18, 1964: Kentucky 102, West Virginia 78
Dec. 22, 1962: Kentucky 79, West Virginia 75
Dec. 19, 1959: West Virginia 79, Kentucky 70
Dec. 20, 1958: Kentucky 97, West Virginia 91
Dec. 20, 1957: West Virginia 77, Kentucky 70
Mar. 18, 1946: Kentucky 59, West Virginia 51
Jan. 11, 1941: West Virginia 56, Kentucky 43
Dec. 12, 1940: Kentucky 46, West Virginia 34
Jan. 8, 1940: Kentucky 47, West Virginia 38
Feb. 7, 1927: West Virginia 44, Kentucky 26
Feb. 2, 1925: Kentucky 29, West Virginia 19
Feb. 4, 1924: Kentucky 24, West Virginia 21
Non-Conference games already on the schedule
11/2 vs. Niagara
11/17 vs. Auburn (Players Era 8 in Las Vegas, NV)
11/18 vs. Kansas or UNLV (Players Era 8 in Las Vegas, NV)
11/19 vs. Houston, Rutgers, Florida, or Notre Dame (Players Era 8 in Las Vegas, NV)
12/1 vs. Mercyhurst
12/5 vs. Virginia Tech
12/9 at Pitt (PPG Paints Arena)
12/13 vs. Coppin State
12/19 vs. Wake Forest (Greensboro, NC)
Big 12 opponents (Dates TBD)
Home-and-away: UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State
Home only: Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU
Away only: Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, Texas Tech, Utah
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_