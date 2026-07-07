WVU-North Carolina Might Be Off, but Another Blue Blood Could Be in Play

Earlier this offseason, The Field of 68's Rocco Miller reported that West Virginia and North Carolina were "finalizing an agreement" to play a neutral site game in Charlotte on Black Friday, as part of the 2nd annual Dick Vitale Invitational.

Now, it appears that the game may not happen.

Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio reported on Tuesday evening, that West Virginia and Kentucky are "in negotiations" to play a game in Nashville on Black Friday. The Wildcats were initially supposed to play Illinois on that day.

There is no information at this time as to the talks between WVU and North Carolina, but if they do end up heading to Nashville to play Kentucky, it will be just the 22nd time the two have met on the hardwood. The Wildcats hold a dominant 16-5 lead in the series, including three straight. West Virginia's last win was the incredible game back in the Elite Eight in 2010, sending the Mountaineers to the Final Four.

West Virginia-Kentucky series history

Jan. 27, 2018: Kentucky 83, West Virginia 76

Mar. 26, 2015: Kentucky 78, West Virginia 39

Mar. 19, 2011: Kentucky 71, West Virginia 63

Mar. 25, 2010: West Virginia 73, Kentucky 66

Nov. 29, 2008: Kentucky 54, West Virginia 43

Nov. 22, 2005: Kentucky 80, West Virginia 66

Nov. 20, 1991: Kentucky 106, West Virginia 80

Dec. 7, 1970: Kentucky 106, West Virginia 100

Dec. 1, 1969: Kentucky 106, West Virginia 87

Dec. 18, 1964: Kentucky 102, West Virginia 78

Dec. 22, 1962: Kentucky 79, West Virginia 75

Dec. 19, 1959: West Virginia 79, Kentucky 70

Dec. 20, 1958: Kentucky 97, West Virginia 91

Dec. 20, 1957: West Virginia 77, Kentucky 70

Mar. 18, 1946: Kentucky 59, West Virginia 51

Jan. 11, 1941: West Virginia 56, Kentucky 43

Dec. 12, 1940: Kentucky 46, West Virginia 34

Jan. 8, 1940: Kentucky 47, West Virginia 38

Feb. 7, 1927: West Virginia 44, Kentucky 26

Feb. 2, 1925: Kentucky 29, West Virginia 19

Feb. 4, 1924: Kentucky 24, West Virginia 21

Non-Conference games already on the schedule

11/2 vs. Niagara

11/17 vs. Auburn (Players Era 8 in Las Vegas, NV)

11/18 vs. Kansas or UNLV (Players Era 8 in Las Vegas, NV)

11/19 vs. Houston, Rutgers, Florida, or Notre Dame (Players Era 8 in Las Vegas, NV)

12/1 vs. Mercyhurst

12/5 vs. Virginia Tech

12/9 at Pitt (PPG Paints Arena)

12/13 vs. Coppin State

12/19 vs. Wake Forest (Greensboro, NC)

Big 12 opponents (Dates TBD)

Home-and-away: UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State

Home only: Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU

Away only: Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, Texas Tech, Utah