WVU Pitcher Madison Jeffrey Selected in 15th Round of MLB Draft

Junior right-handed pitcher Madison Jeffrey became the third Mountaineer to be drafted in the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Tuesday afternoon, Jeffrey was selected in the 15th round (462nd overall) by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

During his first three years at West Virginia, Jeffrey made 36 appearances (all in relief) and has a career ERA of 5.79. In a total of 37.1 innings, Jeffrey allowed 24 earned runs and had a strikeout to walk ratio of 47:37.

This past season, Jeffrey recorded four saves but a high ERA of 6.75. The arm talent is certainly there but Jeffrey has the option to return to WVU for his senior season and work on his command which needs some fine-tuning as he's averaging nearly one walk per inning. If he can clean up some things mechanically and pound the strike zone, Jeffrey could play his way into the top 10 rounds of next year's draft.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.