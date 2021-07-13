Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

WVU Pitcher Madison Jeffrey Selected in 15th Round of MLB Draft

Another Mountaineer has been selected in this year's draft.
Author:
Publish date:

Junior right-handed pitcher Madison Jeffrey became the third Mountaineer to be drafted in the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Tuesday afternoon, Jeffrey was selected in the 15th round (462nd overall) by the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

During his first three years at West Virginia, Jeffrey made 36 appearances (all in relief) and has a career ERA of 5.79. In a total of 37.1 innings, Jeffrey allowed 24 earned runs and had a strikeout to walk ratio of 47:37. 

This past season, Jeffrey recorded four saves but a high ERA of 6.75. The arm talent is certainly there but Jeffrey has the option to return to WVU for his senior season and work on his command which needs some fine-tuning as he's averaging nearly one walk per inning. If he can clean up some things mechanically and pound the strike zone, Jeffrey could play his way into the top 10 rounds of next year's draft.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Adam Tulloch
Baseball

Adam Tulloch Drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers

Madison Jeffrey
Basketball

WVU Pitcher Madison Jeffrey Selected in 15th Round of MLB Draft

Nikki Izzo-Brown learning virtually
WVU Womens Soccer

WVU 2021 Women's Soccer Schedule Revealed

USATSI_15090693_168388579_lowres
Football

What a Realistic, Disappointing, & Dream 2021 Season Looks Like for WVU

ESmalNsWoAAZcdm
Football

Freshmen Faces: DL Brayden Dudley

USATSI_15090788_168388579_lowres
Football

See Where Pro Football Focus Ranked Jarret Doege Among 130 QBs

USATSI_15619401_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU Drops in Latest ESPN Bracketology

Ryan Bergert
Baseball

Ryan Bergert Drafted by the San Diego Padres