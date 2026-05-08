WVU Predicted to Make NCAA Tournament in First 76-Team Projection

You know that saying "We sleep in May" by college basketball insider Jon Rothstein? Well, he may have to kick that back by about a month or so.

Not only is there transfer portal movement and high school recruiting still taking place, but just yesterday, the NCAA made the decision to expand the men's and women's basketball tournaments from 68 to 76.

Even with how stellar a job Ross Hodge and Co. have done putting this new team together, I don't believe many around the industry had them as a tournament team. They were going to have to gain some respect by proving themselves early in the year, and while that's still likely to be the case for most, one hoops analyst has the Mountaineers featured in his first 78-team projection for the 2026-27 season.

Andy Katz of CBS Sports East Region Projection

1. Duke vs. 16. Merrimack/Southern

8. Iowa vs. 9. Auburn

5. Purdue vs. 12. West Virginia/Villanova

4. Alabama vs. 13. Harvard

6. Miami (FL) vs. 11. Arizona State/Oklahoma

3. Michigan State vs. 14. High Point

7. UCLA vs. 10. Xavier

2. Arkansas vs. 15. Mercer/Central Arkansas

Why the projection feels about right

WVU Athletics Communications

What I've picked up on in recent years is that these bracketologists seem to lean heavily on proven high-level production and put a lot of stock into teams that have obvious NBA talent, and rightfully so. Not that West Virginia doesn't have NBA talent, it's just not a sure thing...for any of them. Miles Sadler could be there at some point, but his size will be a knock on him. Joson Sanon could if his shooting returns to his freshman form. Mouhamed Sylla and Amadou Seini can develop into NBA-level prospects, but that's not a given.

I am a firm believer that this group is more than talented enough to make it to the dance, even if the tournament didn't expand. That being said, the rest of the Big 12 didn't go anywhere. Arizona, Houston, Texas Tech, Kansas, and Iowa State will still be the cream of the crop. TCU and BYU will still be good. And Oklahoma State and Cincinnati will be significantly better.

Without knowing the home/away schedule for Big 12 play, who the Mountaineers will have to play twice, and the rest of the non-conference slate aside from Niagara, Wake Forest, Pitt, and the Players Era, it's difficult to say WVU will absolutely be higher than a No. 12 seed playing in the Opening Round.