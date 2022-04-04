Skip to main content

WVU Reaches Out to Familiar Face in Transfer Portal

The Mountaineers are in search of a big man.

Morehead State big man Johni Broome has received interest from a number of schools since entering the transfer portal on Monday. 

According to Jake Weingarten, Broome has heard from Gonzaga, Ohio State, Auburn, Texas, Texas Tech, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Houston, LSU, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia Tech, Indiana, Arkansas, and West Virginia.

Just a year ago, Broome faced off against West Virginia in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. In that game, Broome had 10 points and nine rebounds while recording three blocked shots and a steal on the defensive end of the floor. WVU head coach Bob Huggins was very complimentary of Broome leading into the game and knew slowing him down would be key to avoiding a first round upset. 

This past season at Morehead State, Broome averaged 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks per game. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Trey Braithwaite
Baseball

Braithwaite Earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

By Christopher Hall2 hours ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Screen Shot 2022-04-03 at 8.31.22 PM
Recruiting

2023 Safety Malik Hartford Announces Decision Date

By Schuyler Callihan7 hours ago
USATSI_18017031_168388579_lowres
Football

Pat McAfee Steals the Show at WWE's WrestleMania

By Schuyler Callihan7 hours ago
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) takes a jump shot at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated South Carolina Gamecocks 82-71.
Basketball

West Virginia Lands Transfer Guard

By Christopher HallApr 3, 2022
Braden Barry
Baseball

West Virginia Takes Big 12 Opening Series over No. 12 TCU

By Christopher HallApr 3, 2022
Brayden Dudley (97), Jordan Jefferson (95)
Football

WVU is Not Rushing to Find Outside Help to Replace Mesidor

By Schuyler CallihanApr 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-02 at 9.06.04 PM
Recruiting

Top Linebacker Target Sets Decision Date, WVU Among Five Finalists

By Schuyler CallihanApr 3, 2022