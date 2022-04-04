WVU Reaches Out to Familiar Face in Transfer Portal

The Mountaineers are in search of a big man.

Morehead State big man Johni Broome has received interest from a number of schools since entering the transfer portal on Monday.

According to Jake Weingarten, Broome has heard from Gonzaga, Ohio State, Auburn, Texas, Texas Tech, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Houston, LSU, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia Tech, Indiana, Arkansas, and West Virginia.

Just a year ago, Broome faced off against West Virginia in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. In that game, Broome had 10 points and nine rebounds while recording three blocked shots and a steal on the defensive end of the floor. WVU head coach Bob Huggins was very complimentary of Broome leading into the game and knew slowing him down would be key to avoiding a first round upset.

This past season at Morehead State, Broome averaged 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks per game. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.