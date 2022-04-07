WVU Reaches Out to Former Texas Starting Guard

The Mountaineers continue to look for an experienced guard in the portal.

It's clear that the West Virginia coaching staff wants to add some experience in the backcourt to go along with the young duo of Seth Wilson and Kobe Johnson. Last week, the Mountaineers picked up Erik Stevenson, a transfer from South Carolina, and now, are looking for more help.

Over the past four to five days, the Mountaineers have expressed interest in a number of veteran guards. The latest guard they have interest in? Former Texas guard Courtney Ramey. This past season with the Longhorns, Ramey averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 39% from the field and 35% from three-point land. The previous two seasons Ramey averaged 12.2 and 10.9 points per game.

Other schools that have reached out to the former Longhorn include Cal, DePaul, Gonzaga, Kentucky, Marquette, Maryland, Missouri, Murray State, Ohio, Oklahoma State, TCU, UConn, UNLV, Villanova, Western Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

Ramey will have one year of eligibility remaining.

