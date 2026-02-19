WVU's Season is Doomed Because of One Massive Personnel Issue

West Virginia doesn't live and die by the three-point shot by any stretch of the imagination, but it's certainly an area of the game that has really cost them in conference play.

Well, now that I think about it, maybe to some degree, they do live and die by it because Honor Huff, their best shooter, hasn't been able to knock down shots consistently enough since league play began. When he gets going, good things typically happen for the Mountaineers. When he doesn't, it's usually a tough product to watch.

Since WVU knocked down 11 triples in their come-from-behind road win over Arizona State last month, the Mountaineers have been ice cold from downtown.

Three-point shooting as a team in last seven games:

at Arizona: 6/22

vs. Kansas State: 7/24

vs. Baylor: 5/19

@ Cincinnati: 6/21

vs. Texas Tech: 2/22

@ UCF: 6/23

vs. Utah: 5/23



Combined: 37/154 (24%)

Honor Huff's three-point shooting in Big 12 play

at Iowa State: 1/8

vs. Cincinnati: 6/10

vs. Kansas: 4/11

at Houston: 2/9

vs. Colorado: 2/7

at Arizona State: 2/8

at Arizona: 2/9

vs. Kansas State: 5/12

vs. Baylor: 1/9

at Cincinnati: 3/8

vs. Texas Tech: 0/6

at UCF: 3/10

vs. Utah: 4/13

Totals: 35/120 (29%)

The big problem West Virginia has

Feb 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Honor Huff (3) attempts a 3-point shot against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Not making shots is one thing. Not having another way to win games is a much bigger issue.

They can't rely on pounding the ball inside because their bigs aren't physical enough. They can't rely on getting downhill, drawing fouls, and making free throws because, for one, Chance Moore is the only one who can put pressure on the rim, and he's shooting 58% from the line. As a team, WVU ranks 15th out of 16 Big 12 teams in free-throw percentage, seeing just 67% of its shots fall. And they certainly can't lean into being a team that beats you in transition because they'd much rather play the game at a snail's pace and keep games in the 50s or 60s.

There are only two avenues for this team to win games. One, Honor Huff makes shots, or two, they play such an elite level of defense that they are the last one standing in a rock fight. And lately, it's been the latter.

Don't get me wrong. I'm not pointing the finger at Huff and Huff only. Everyone has a hand in this, including Treysen Eagelstaff, who hasn't been nearly as aggressive as we all expected him to be. It's just that Huff is the only one who plays with aggression on the offensive end and has proven he can knock down shots in bunches. Leaning on one guy who is very one-dimensional is not a winning recipe.