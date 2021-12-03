Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    WVU Squarely on the Bubble in Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection

    The Mountaineers slide once again in Joe Lunardi's latest prediction.
    West Virginia defeated Bellarmine 74-55 earlier this week and will now bump heads with former WVU guard Darris Nichols on Saturday against Radford. After spending time at the University of Florida under Mike White, Nichols accepted an offer to become the head coach of the Highlanders.

    On Friday morning, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi released a new NCAA Tournament projection with the Mountaineers falling to a No. 11 seed. He also has West Virginia as a part of the last four byes, putting them right on the bubble.

    Below is Lunardi's current projection for West Virginia's region.

    1. Duke vs 16. Harvard/Norfolk St.

    8. Seton Hall vs 9. Indiana

    5. Florida vs 12. Ohio

    4. Michigan State vs 13. Iona

    6. Memphis vs 11. West Virginia

    3. Arkansas vs 14. Chattanooga

    7. St. Bonaventure vs 10. Illinois

    2. Villanova vs 15. Vermont

