WVU Targeting Several Players in the Transfer Portal

Having sustained success as a head coach means you have the ability to adapt to the game. West Virginia's Bob Huggins has been able to do that in nearly 40 years as a head coach which is why he holds 916 wins and a pair of Final Four appearances.

Huggins admitted that he and his staff didn't do a good job of recruiting out of the transfer portal a year ago and that it has to be a priority for them this offseason.

"We didn't do very well in the portal," Huggins said. "We've got people watching it every day. I kind of favor the idea of having guys here. I don't really want to have one-year guys or certainly not very many one-year guys. But you're not going to win with 13 freshmen."

The transfer portal has become a staple in college athletics over the past year or so and in order to remain competitive, coaches are going to have to use it to their advantage. The Mountaineers have already begun hitting the recruiting trail, offering several players in the portal, at the JUCO ranks, and even high school talent. With only five players set to return as of today, WVU has no choice but to dip their toes in the portal.

Who are they going after? Here are five players that they have either offered or have reached out to.