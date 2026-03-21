WVU Women's Basketball Could Challenge Hope Coliseum Attendance Record

On Saturday, the WVU women’s basketball team will begin its journey in the NCAA Tournament. They will not only be hosting for the first time since 1992, but they will officially be doing so in front of a sold-out crowd.

The team announced on their X account that the game against the Miami of Ohio Redhawks was officially sold out.

It's official! Tomorrow's first round games are 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧‼️



Fans still looking for tickets can visit @SeatGeek for potential availability → https://t.co/KU45mFD0Zc pic.twitter.com/mWgM3djiFF — WVU Women's Basketball (@WVUWBB) March 20, 2026

The news of head coach Mark Kellogg’s squad earning the right to host after an unforgettable run in the Big 12 Tournament, capped off with a dominant victory over the TCU Horned Frogs, excited fans enough to purchase over 11,000 tickets the day they became available for purchase.

Now, just a few days later, you will only be able to obtain these tickets on the secondary market. Prices on various ticketing services are currently charging around $50 for most upper-level seating, while lower-level seats can run you upwards of $300.

Hope Coliseum has a seating capacity of 14,000. The current attendance record for a West Virginia women’s basketball game was set in 2013 when the Mountaineers played host to perhaps the biggest story in all of college basketball at the time in Brittney Griner and the Baylor Bears. 13,447 people packed into the Coliseum to watch that game, but that record may not stand for very much longer.

The attendance record for the venue was set all the way back in 1982 when the WVU men’s team played against the Pittsburgh Panthers in a classic installment of the Backyard Brawl in front of a whopping 16,704.

Morgantown is going to create an electric atmosphere

Mountaineers fans continue to show why they are one of the best fan bases in the country. The turnaround this team has undergone under Kellogg is truly remarkable, and it seems that they have not only found a path to winning but have also found a path to winning consistently.

This game in Morgantown is a chance to show the entire nation how powerful the WVU fan base can be. Although it is supposed to be a neutral environment, it’s hard to imagine that West Virginia won’t have a massive advantage with the crowd. Should WVU advance out of their own quad, it would be their first Sweet 16 appearance under Mark Kellogg.

You can watch Kellogg and the Mountaineers take on the MAC Champion Miami RedHawks from Hope Coliseum in front of what could be a record-setting crowd at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.