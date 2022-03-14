WVU's Disappointing Season Comes to an End

After the NIT took 32 other teams over WVU, the 2021-22 season has come to a close and it might be a good thing. The CBI Tournament could be an option, but West Virginia does not want to pay a $50,000 entry fee in addition to the travel/hotel stay for a tournament that will be played exclusively in Dayton Beach, Florida.

The reason why? Well, much of this team won't be here next season. The Mountaineers will lose Pauly Pauliap, Dimon Carrigan, Gabe Osabuohien, Taz Sherman, Malik Curry, and potentially Sean McNeil and Kedrian Johnson. To say the least, this team will look very different next year. Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson are the only two freshmen on the team that have played legitimate minutes this season and it would be silly to burn a redshirt year for the others to play in the CBI to give them more game experience.