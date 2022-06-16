WVU's Opponent for Big 12/SEC Challenge Announced
Mark your calendars!
Thursday afternoon, the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge matchups were announced and for the first time since 1984, West Virginia will welcome the Auburn Tigers into the WVU Coliseum.
This will mark the fifth all-time meeting between the two schools with the series tied up at two a piece.
Below is the full slate for this year's challenge.
Arkansas at Baylor
Auburn at West Virginia
Alabama at Oklahoma
Ole Miss at Oklahoma State
Florida at Kansas State
Kansas at Kentucky
Texas at Tennessee
TCU at Mississippi State
Texas Tech at LSU
Iowa State at Missouri
