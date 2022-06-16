Skip to main content

WVU's Opponent for Big 12/SEC Challenge Announced

Mark your calendars!

Thursday afternoon, the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge matchups were announced and for the first time since 1984, West Virginia will welcome the Auburn Tigers into the WVU Coliseum.

This will mark the fifth all-time meeting between the two schools with the series tied up at two a piece. 

Below is the full slate for this year's challenge.

Arkansas at Baylor

Auburn at West Virginia

Alabama at Oklahoma

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State

Florida at Kansas State

Kansas at Kentucky

Texas at Tennessee

TCU at Mississippi State

Texas Tech at LSU

Iowa State at Missouri

