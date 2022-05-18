WVU's Opponent for the Big East-Big 12 Battle Revealed
It's that time of year where bits and pieces of West Virginia's 2022-23 basketball schedule will start to come together. Wednesday afternoon, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported the full slate for this year's Big East-Big 12 Battle. West Virginia will travel to Cincinnati on December 4th to take on Xavier.
This will be the second-ever meeting between the Mountaineers and Musketeers. Xavier won the first matchup 79-75 in a Sweet Sixteen overtime thriller back in 2008. Joe Alexander led WVU in scoring with 18 points on 8/18 shooting from the field.
West Virginia is 2-1 all-time in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. The full schedule for this year's even can be seen below.
Nov. 29: Baylor at Marquette
Nov. 30: Providence at TCU
Nov. 30: Georgetown at Texas Tech
Nov. 30: Kansas State at Butler
Dec. 1: Creighton at Texas
Dec. 1: Seton Hall at Kansas
Dec. 1: Oklahoma State at UConn
Dec. 3: Oklahoma at Villanova
Dec. 4: West Virginia at Xavier
Dec. 4: St. John's at Iowa State
