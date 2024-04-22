Beanie Bishop Feels Draft Stock is Rising
West Virginia cornerback Beanie Bishop is one of the best stories in college football that no one is talking about. He went from playing a specific role at Minnesota to earning Consensus All-American status in his one and only year in Morgantown.
Bishop led the nation in passes defended (24), pass breakups (20), finished second in forced imcompletions (17), and tied for 19th in interceptions (4).
Despite the remarkable season, Bishop did not receive an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl or NFL Combine. He did, however, have the opportunity to get in front of NFL scouts at the Big 12’s first-ever all-league Pro Day and he did not disappoint. There, he ran extremely well, recording the best 40-yard dash time (4.39) and a 20-yard shuttle of 4.15.
In a recent interview with Justin Melo of The Draft Network, Bishop was asked if he was receiving more interest from teams around the NFL following that performance in Frisco.
“For sure I am. It’s been crazy. A lot of scouts I thought I was going to run 4.4 or 4.5 even. I knew I was going to run a fast time. You can say you’re going to do something, but I actually went out and did it.
"Going out there and proving it is a different thing altogether. Once the scouts saw that, it made them cut my tape on again. Ok, now we know Beanie Bishop can run fast, and he also makes plays on the ball. That’s what they’re saying now. I feel like it increased my stock a bunch.”
Many draft analysts have Bishop going undrafted, but I have a pretty good hunch he’ll find his way into the back end of day three.