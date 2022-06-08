MAILBAG: Odds WVU Lands Ramey, Chances for Benton & Ghannam, Realignment + More

From: @NickYore

Is WVU to the ACC done until the next conference realignment talk? Really think that’s the key to WVU getting back to Rich Rod level success. Any inside info you can share on talks once OU and Texas news broke?

Answer: Conference realignment talk is constantly ongoing. I don't think there's much of a "dead period" when it comes to those sorts of conversations. WVU was very patient upon the news of Oklahoma and Texas departing, but also knew that the stability of the Big 12 was in limbo. They put some feelers out, but that's pretty much all it was. WVU will continue to keep all options open moving forward, including remaining in the Big 12 if it makes the most sense (financially).

From: @PaulMountaineer

I need to know if Justin Benton to WVU is possible...He would be an absolute ELITE get for our d-line. Prediction?

Answer: It's definitely possible. By all accounts, Benton came away very impressed with the staff and the facilities. Hearing that he vibed well with the other recruits as well. Other schools in pursuit are going to make this a tough get, but it's certainly possible. I wouldn't expect a decision to be made anytime soon.

From: @kspring22

How do u like our odds to land in-state 4-star o-lineman Layth Ghannam?

Answer: West Virginia and Virginia Tech appear to be the leaders at the moment. Well, at least the two schools that have expressed the most interest. I know you asked about a crystal ball on 247 predicting Ghannam going to Virginia Tech as well. I haven't gotten the sense that he's leaning in that direction or any one direction right now. Too early for me to put in a prediction for him. Once I feel him leaning or I get confirmation of where he's going, I'll have it up on the WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board.

From: @Jordan_MiIIer

With this new NIL landscape of CFB, what has been the key to Neal Brown picking up some big-time commitments? Does WVU have more money to throw than originally thought? Or is Neal Brown really just killing it?

Answer: I wouldn't say they have more money than originally thought, but more so they have really strong resources. The Fifth Quarter program along with some other systems Neal Brown has put in place really appeals to the recruits and more importantly, their families. WVU is never going to be able to win a bidding war for a recruit and they know that. They want their kids to get paid, but the tone, from what I've been told is, "We want you to come here and get a degree and become a better football player over the next three to four years." That kind of pitch sells a lot of recruits. The ones that want "all that money" will never come to WVU and if they do, they won't last.

From: @couz206

There are two 2024 guys in southern WV that are turning heads: Amir Hairston and Eli Campbell. Any idea if the WVU staff is eying them?

Answer: The coaching staff will always do their best to keep the best talent in the state at home. Considering they are 2024 recruits, they've still got a lot of time to truly land on the staff's radar. If they compete at any of the camps that will be held on campus throughout this month or next summer, that will give them a chance to be seen up close and in person. At the very least, they could earn PWO offers.

From: @mgtnquasar

What is the likelihood that WVU gains a commitment from Courtney Ramey? If they do end up landing him, what happens to the scholarship count?

Answer: According to my good pal Ethan Bock over at WVSportsNow, there's a pretty good chance. He reported earlier this week that it's down to Arizona and West Virginia. If he does come to WVU, I would expect Josiah Davis to go to prep school. They haven't announced that he has enrolled yet, so that would be my first guess. Not sure how they would handle that other scholarship spot that keeps them one over. Still tracking down some folks who could give more info on it before I start throwing stuff at the wall.

From: @BigBubbaBradCRW

What happened with Ta'Mere Robinson? Went from a very promising recruit with strong ties to RG3, to canceling his OV.

Answer: Great question. I've tried to get in touch with him since he canceled his visit but haven't had any success. The staff did visit his high school earlier this spring and I've been told they're working on trying to get another date figured out, but I don't know how much truth there is to that. Is there actual mutual interest or just interest from the coaching staff? That's the mystery right now.

