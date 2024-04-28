Doug Nester Signs with the Vikings
West Virginia offensive lineman Doug Nester signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent Saturday night.
The Kenova, West Virginia, native spent the past three seasons at WVU. He was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection by Pro Football Focus (PFF) in his first season with the Mountaineers and a two-time Big 12 All-Academic selection.
Prior to West Virginia, Nester spent two seasons at Virginia Tech, and following his freshman season, he was a PFF College All-Freshman Honorable Mention selection.
Doug Nester Notables
- Saw action in 57 career games, including 52 starts
- Played in East-West Shrine Game
- Hula Bowl participant
- Saw action on 660 offensive snaps
- Did not allow a sack for the season
- Finished with 30 knockdowns and had 30 great blocks
- Offensive line ranked No. 2 among Power 5 schools for fewest sacks allowed (10)