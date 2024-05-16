West Virginia Closes out Regular Season on the Road at TCU
Ft. Worth, TX - The West Virginia Mountaineers (31-19, 17-10) are on the road for their final regular season series and will wrap up Big 12 Conference play against the TCU Horned Frogs (30-17, 13-14).
Game one: 7:00 p.m. EST
Game two: 7:30 p.m. EST
Game three: 4:00 p.m. EST
West Virginia has won three of its last four games after dismantling Peen State 18-7 in a midweek matchup last week and followed by taking a from Kansas State to send head coach Randy Mazey out with a win in the final home game of his career.
JJ Wetherholt has returned to form after suffering a hamstring injury early in the season and missed 24 games. The junior is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak with five multi-hit games and had a .500 batting average with three home runs, three doubles and 10 RBIs during that stretch.
Sophomore Sam White is hitting a team-high .330.
Senior Reed Chumley leads the team in home runs (14), doubles (12) and RBIs (40).
Senior Hayden Cooper (1-3, 5.68) will take the mound in game one.
Derek Clark (6-2, 3.14) is set for game two. The senior is 6-2 on the season and his 3.14 ERA is the second lowest in the Big 12, and junior Tyker Switalski (3-2, 6.56) is scheduled for the series finale.
TCU is scheduled to counter with Payton Tolle in the series opener. The junior holds the lowest ERA in the Big 12 at 2.87 and leads the league in strikeouts with 105.
Kole Klecker is slated for game two. The sophomore is 1-2 in eight starts and holds a 5.08 ERA.
TCU has taken its last two Big 12 series, including a sweep at Baylor. Last weekend, the Horned Frogs wrapped up its nonconference schedule, taking two of three from New Mexico State.
Logan Maxwell leads the team at the plate. The X holds team-highs in batting average (.349), doubles (12), OPS (.959), and slugging percentage (.497).
Luke Boyers and Kurtis Byrne registered a team best six home runs apiece. Byrne has also hit a team-leading 36 RBIs.
West Virginia is 11-24 all-time versus TCU. The Horned Frogs have won seven of the 10 series played between the two programs. However, the Mountaineers have taken the last two series.