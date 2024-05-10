2025 WVU Football Commits
West Virginia Football Commits - Class of 2025
1. QB Scotty Fox
Height: 6'2" Weight: 210 lbs
Hometown: Mentor, OH
Offers: Akron, Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Marshall, Miami (OH), Michigan State, Minnesota, Toledo, West Virginia.
The scout: Fox is a dual-threat quarterback who wants to throw the ball first. Very good awareness in the pocket and knows when to bail and use his legs to either extend the play or call his own number. Best area of his game, in my opinion, is his ball location. He not only throws receivers open, but anticipates where defenders are going to be when making a play on the ball and puts it in a window where only his guy can get it. It's all over his tape. Calm when under duress and doesn't try to force many throws. He'll make guys miss in the open field when he does run the football, but it's not because he has the wiggle of a Garrett Greene. He's a bigger, more physical runner that is hard to bring down to the ground once he gets a full steam ahead. I have him rated higher than 2024 signee Khalil Wilkins.
Highlights: Click here.
2. WR Tyshawn Dues
Height: 5'10" Weight: 170 lbs
Hometown: Hurricane, WV
Offers: Appalachian State, Akron, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State, Marshall, Miami (OH), West Virginia.
The scout: Acceleration is off the charts. Opposing defenses are getting burnt play after play, even with help over the top. Can pose a home run ball threat at the next level, but he's not just a one-trick pony. He's a three level receiver who can rack up yards after the catch. Smooth out of his release and is one of the best separators I've seen over the last few classes (among WVU commits). Effective in the slot and on the outside.
Highlights: Click here.
3. TE Jackson Accuardi
Height: 6'7" Weight: 220 lbs
Hometown: DeForest, WI
Offers: Central Michigan, Colorado, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, West Virginia.
The scout: I knew the kid could catch the football, but when I flicked on the tape, I was impressed with his willingness and effectiveness as a blocker. He does need more consistent pad level, but that will get cleaned up once he reaches Morgantown. As a receiver, he's very sure-handed, and does have a good feel for finding the soft spot in the middle of the field. Probably the most well-rounded tight end Neal Brown has landed out of high school since becoming the head coach at WVU.
Highlights: Click here.
4. OT Eidan Buchanan
Height: 6'8" Weight: 310 lbs
Hometown: Olney, MD
Offers: Boston College, Charlotte, East Carolina, James Madison, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami (FL), Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, USF, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin.
The scout: Have you ever watched The Blindside? If so, Buchanan's tape will remind you a lot of Michael Oher in that he just punishes people into the ground until he hears the whistle. Once he gets ahold of someone, there's not detaching. Big, massive tackle who I think has the ability to kick inside to guard at the next level. The way he's able to pull is what has me intrigued with potentially moving him inside.
Highlights: Click here.
5. OL Thomas Barr
Height: 6'3" Weight: 290 lbs
Hometown: Haverford, PA
Offers: UMass, West Virginia.
The scout: Barr is a little undersized compared to the current linemen on the roster and to his fellow classmate, Buchanan, but there's a lot to like here. He has position flex as a guard or center, however, he'll likely need two or so years to fill out and push for a spot in the rotation. There is no junior tape available, so it's a little tougher to gauge where he's at. You could see the growth from his freshman to sophomore tape, though.
Highlights: Click here.
6. CB Zah Jackson
Height: 5'10" Weight: 180 lbs
Hometown: Huntington, WV
Offers: Akron, Appalachian State, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, NC State, West Virginia.
The scout: Solid two-way player at Huntington who spent a lot of time on the offensive side of the ball. Has great ball skills, so it's easy to see why they want(ed) to get him involved as much as possible, even in the return game. Coverage-wise, Jackson plays a lot of zone and uses his physicality - don't be fooled by his frame - to jar the ball loose on numerous occasions. There isn't much press man coverage on film, so that might be an area of concentration when he reaches campus.
Highlights: Click here.