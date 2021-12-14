Skip to main content
    BREAKING: 2022 Edge Rusher Commits to WVU

    The Mountaineers add to the 2022 class.
    Author:

    Tuesday morning, class of 2022 defensive end Asani Redwood (6'4", 240 lbs) of Collins Hill HS in Suwanee, GA announced on Twitter that he has committed to West Virginia.

    Redwood chose West Virginia over other offers from East Tennessee State, Elon, Vanderbilt, and Western Kentucky. This past season Redwood popped on WVU's radar after registering 19 sacks and 43 tackles for loss.

