BREAKING: 2022 Edge Rusher Commits to WVU

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Tuesday morning, class of 2022 defensive end Asani Redwood (6'4", 240 lbs) of Collins Hill HS in Suwanee, GA announced on Twitter that he has committed to West Virginia.

Redwood chose West Virginia over other offers from East Tennessee State, Elon, Vanderbilt, and Western Kentucky. This past season Redwood popped on WVU's radar after registering 19 sacks and 43 tackles for loss.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.