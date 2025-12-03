2026 Athlete John Johnson Flips to WVU, Adds Dynamic Playmaking to Mountaineers’ Future

2026 athlete John Johnson flipped his commitment from Washington State to West Virginia on the first day of the early signing period, pledging his commitment to the Mountaineer football program and sent in his National Letter of Intent.

Follow him on X: @Hollywood1k__

Height: 6’0” Weight: 180

Hometown: New Orleans, LA

High School: Edna Karr

Other offers: Arkansas State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Lamar, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Nebraska, South Alabama, Southern, Troy, Tulane, Washington State

Scouting Report

Johnson is a true playmaker who brings dynamic ability with his legs and a natural feel for extending plays. When the pocket begins to collapse, he doesn’t panic—he escapes pressure with fluid athleticism while keeping his eyes locked downfield, always hunting for a big-play opportunity. His mobility isn’t just functional; it’s a real weapon. He has the burst to outrun linebackers, the agility to slip out of arm tackles, and the long speed to turn a broken play into an explosive touchdown.

As a passer, Johnson shows the ability to make the throws needed to run a high-tempo college offense. He delivers with confidence, whether he’s firing a strike on the run or setting his feet and pushing the ball vertically. His arm talent allows him to hit windows outside the numbers, and he shows flashes of touch on intermediate routes. When the play structure breaks down, he can reset his platform and still deliver an accurate ball.

Projected Playing Time

Johnson clearly has the playmaking ability to compete at the next level, and it’s evident he wants a legitimate opportunity to stay at quarterback. His long-term trajectory at the position will hinge on his ability to consistently diagnose defenses and maintain reliability in the passing game.

West Virginia cycled through multiple quarterbacks this season due to injuries, which ultimately opened the door for true freshman Scotty Fox Jr. to seize valuable playing time. Fox now appears to be the frontrunner to retain the starting job heading into next season. If Johnson remains committed to playing quarterback, his path to the field will likely require patience. Barring unexpected injuries or a major leap in development, his first real shot at earning the starting role may not come until his third or fourth year in the program.

Still, his athletic upside and competitive edge give him a foundation to build on, and if he continues developing as a passer, he could eventually become a factor in the Mountaineer quarterback room.

Later tonight, we will have our annual National Signing Day special on our YouTube Page (West Virginia On SI). Be sure to subscribe to the channel to get a notification the second the episode drops. On this year's show, we'll be joined by offensive lineman Camden Goforth and pass rusher Noah Tishendorf. We'll offer a full breakdown of the 2026 class, discussing who could contribute or start from day one, who may need some time to develop, under-the-radar signees, and what the remaining needs are for the Mountaineers in the transfer portal.