The Most Underrated Player at Each Position of WVU's Offense Heading Into Spring Ball

Spring ball is just around the corner in Morgantown, so we'll be pumping out a lot more football content for you, which is probably needed given the basketball team's current three-game losing skid.

Even before spring practice begins, I feel like we all have a pretty good idea as to who the top playmakers will be for West Virginia's offense. What about the dudes who could make a big impact that aren't really garnering a bunch of attention right now? Here's one player at each position who fits that description.

Quarterback: Jyron Hughley

Because of the battle expected to be between Scotty Fox Jr. and Oklahoma transfer Michael Hawkins Jr., I feel like there's been very little discussion about the trio of freshman QBs, most notably, Hughley. His time will come. He's not going to see meaningful snaps this season unless WVU has another bad run of injuries, but we may get to see some of what he can do in the first couple of weeks of the season against Coastal Carolina and UT Martin. Has the arm strength to develop into a high-level downfield thrower and the elusiveness to be a dynamic dual-threat.

Running Back: Martavious Boswell

Jax State transfer Cam Cook and true freshman Amari Latimer are likely to eat up a bulk of the workload, but don't sleep on Boswell. The speedy JUCO transfer rushed for 1,109 yards and 13 touchdowns on 130 carries at Copiah-Lincoln in 2025 and earned NJCAA DI All-American Second Team honors. If he can turn into a reliable option out of the backfield, it's going to make Rich Rodriguez's life a lot less stressful. A third back is absolutely needed, and he's the guy they are counting on.

Wide Receiver: Kedrick Triplett

I nearly went with UConn transfer John Neider, but Triplett gets the edge. He's electric in the slot and will immediately upgrade that area of the passing game for WVU. The Mountaineers rotated a bunch of different guys there this past season and never found anything consistent. Triplett has the tools to be one of the better receivers on the roster. Last year at Pearl River CC, he logged 25 receptions for 399 yards and five touchdowns.

Tight End: Sam Hamilton

I'm going with another true freshman. I feel like most know about Ryan Ward, and the expectation is that he and transfers Josh Sapp (Clemson) and Cam Ball (Mississippi State) will be the top three options at the position. I'm really intrigued with Hamilton, though. Don't know that we'll see a ton of him in 2026, if at all, but he's physical and can make some things happen in the passing game as well. Keep your eyes on him.

Offensive Line: Cam Griffin

The Jax State transfer could win a starting job, or he could be the primary backup at every position along the offensive line. No, I'm not kidding — he's that versatile. Over the last three years, he's played 314 snaps at left tackle, 540 at left guard, 85 at center, 155 at right guard, and 124 at right tackle. Wyoming transfer Wes King is my projected start at left guard, but don't be surprised to see a bunch of Griffin, be it at left guard or elsewhere. He knows this system like the back of his hand.